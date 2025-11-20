Will AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) meet earnings estimates this quarter?

AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO)’s stock has witnessed a price declined of -2.59% from the previous close with its current price standing at $8.64. Its current price is -77.89% under its 52-week high of $39.07 and 0.47% more than its 52-week low of $8.60. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -53.83% below the high and +1.07% above the low.

Additionally, it is important to take into account AIRO stock ratios, including its price-to-sales ratio, which is 3.28 for the last tewlve months.AIRO’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 0.37, resulting in an 3.23 price to cash per share for the period.

How does AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Strong Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

AIRO Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AIRO) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 37.85% of shares. A total of 87 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 25.47% of its stock and 40.98% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Woodline Partners LP holding total of 2.75 shares that make 8.79% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 22.84 million.

The securities firm Ilex Capital Partners (UK) LLP holds 1.03 shares of AIRO, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 3.29% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 8.55 million.

An overview of AIRO Group Holdings Inc’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests AIRO Group Holdings Inc (AIRO) traded 674,068 shares per day, with a moving average of $13.68 and price change of -8.75. With the moving average of $16.96 and a price change of -11.36, about 861,679 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, AIRO’s 100-day average volume is 952,334 shares, alongside a moving average of $19.75 and a price change of -13.75.