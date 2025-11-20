What was Redwire Corporation (RDW)’s performance in the last session?

While Redwire Corporation has overperformed by 0.92%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RDW fell by -66.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.66 to $5.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -54.61% in the last 200 days.

On August 18, 2025, BofA Securities started tracking Redwire Corporation (NYSE: RDW) recommending Underperform. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on July 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for RDW. Truist also rated RDW shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $16 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 26, 2025. B. Riley Securities January 27, 2025d the rating to Buy on January 27, 2025, and set its price target from $9.50 to $27. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for RDW, as published in its report on January 24, 2025. H.C. Wainwright’s report from November 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $18 for RDW shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Redwire Corporation (RDW)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 50.69%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Redwire Corporation’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -50.08% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.05, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RDW is recording 6.62M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.63%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.34%, with a loss of -8.21% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.22, showing growth from the present price of $5.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RDW is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Redwire Corporation Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 64.90%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 20.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.