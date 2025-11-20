WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC WBI’s stock price falss traction on Wednesday

While WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC has underperformed by -2.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WBI fell by -0.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $27.12 to $22.22, whereas the simple moving average fell by -6.56% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Janney started tracking WaterBridge Infrastructure LLC (NYSE: WBI) recommending Neutral. A report published by Pickering Energy Partners on October 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for WBI. Barclays also rated WBI shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $29 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2025. Johnson Rice Initiated an Accumulate rating on October 14, 2025, and assigned a price target of $29. Wells Fargo initiated its ‘Equal Weight’ rating for WBI, as published in its report on October 13, 2025. Stifel’s report from October 13, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $30 for WBI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Raymond James also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and WBI has an average volume of 995.22K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.69%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.96%, with a loss of -10.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.27, showing growth from the present price of $22.8, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WBI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

