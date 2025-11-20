Was there any good news for Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) stock in the last session?

While Sylvamo Corp has underperformed by -1.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SLVM fell by -43.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.42 to $37.51, whereas the simple moving average fell by -16.26% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2025, BofA Securities Upgraded Sylvamo Corp (NYSE: SLVM) to Buy. A report published by BofA Securities on December 11, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for SLVM. Sidoti also rated SLVM shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $100 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2024. BofA Securities August 12, 2024d the rating to Neutral on August 12, 2024, and set its price target from $71 to $82. RBC Capital Mkts August 10, 2023d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Sector Perform’ for SLVM, as published in its report on August 10, 2023. BofA Securities’s report from July 10, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $61 for SLVM shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Sylvamo Corp (SLVM)

It’s important to note that SLVM shareholders are currently getting $1.80 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -12.33%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Sylvamo Corp’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.85, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and SLVM is registering an average volume of 435.64K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.62%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.99%, with a loss of -4.89% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $61.00, showing growth from the present price of $44.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SLVM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Sylvamo Corp Shares?

A giant in the Paper & Paper Products market, Sylvamo Corp (SLVM) is based in the USA. When comparing Sylvamo Corp shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 10.22, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -37.62%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 17.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 79.62% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.