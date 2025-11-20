UWM Holdings Corporation’s results are impressive

While UWM Holdings Corporation has overperformed by 0.81%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, UWMC fell by -14.82%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.14 to $3.80, whereas the simple moving average fell by -3.81% in the last 200 days.

On September 29, 2025, Morgan Stanley Downgraded UWM Holdings Corporation (NYSE: UWMC) to Equal-Weight. A report published by Keefe Bruyette on July 10, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Mkt Perform’ for UWMC. Barclays also Upgraded UWMC shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 08, 2025. Morgan Stanley April 07, 2025d its ‘Equal-Weight’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for UWMC, as published in its report on April 07, 2025. Keefe Bruyette’s report from March 03, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $7.50 for UWMC shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of UWM Holdings Corporation (UWMC)

The current dividend for UWMC investors is set at $0.40 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -13.29%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of UWM Holdings Corporation’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.13, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and UWMC is recording an average volume of 9.42M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.97%, with a loss of -9.26% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $6.50, showing growth from the present price of $5.0, which can serve as yet another indication of whether UWMC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze UWM Holdings Corporation Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 13.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 70.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.