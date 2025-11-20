Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) is a good investment, but the stock may be undervalued

While Thryv Holdings Inc has underperformed by -1.06%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, THRY fell by -62.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $20.92 to $5.60, whereas the simple moving average fell by -57.00% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, William Blair Downgraded Thryv Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: THRY) to Mkt Perform. A report published by Craig Hallum on October 31, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for THRY. RBC Capital Mkts also rated THRY shares as ‘Sector Perform’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated March 27, 2025. Craig Hallum Initiated an Buy rating on October 02, 2024, and assigned a price target of $25. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for THRY, as published in its report on July 23, 2021. B. Riley Securities’s report from July 15, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $45 for THRY shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Needham also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12.07%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Thryv Holdings Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.31% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.08, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and THRY is registering an average volume of 672.26K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.86%, with a loss of -11.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $13.00, showing growth from the present price of $5.58, which can serve as yet another indication of whether THRY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Thryv Holdings Inc Shares?

A giant in the Internet Content & Information market, Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) is based in the USA. When comparing Thryv Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Communication Services, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 104.81%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 103.37% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.