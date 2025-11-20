The Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE) had a good session last reading, didn’t it?

While Ivanhoe Electric Inc has overperformed by 7.14%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, IE rose by 69.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $17.90 to $4.50, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 41.65% in the last 200 days.

On August 21, 2025, Cantor Fitzgerald started tracking Ivanhoe Electric Inc (AMEX: IE) recommending Overweight. JP Morgan also rated IE shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $18 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 17, 2023. Scotiabank Initiated an Sector Perform rating on December 22, 2022, and assigned a price target of $14. Raymond James initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for IE, as published in its report on September 28, 2022. JP Morgan’s report from August 18, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $12 for IE shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ivanhoe Electric Inc (IE)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.78%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ivanhoe Electric Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -20.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.41, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and IE is registering an average volume of 1.98M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.60%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.43%, with a loss of -4.92% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.21, showing growth from the present price of $12.76, which can serve as yet another indication of whether IE is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ivanhoe Electric Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 60.05% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.