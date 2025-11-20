Talkspace Inc (TALK) stock shows negative growth on Wednesday

While Talkspace Inc has underperformed by -0.32%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TALK rose by 0.32%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.36 to $2.22, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.86% in the last 200 days.

On October 31, 2025, Needham Upgraded Talkspace Inc (NASDAQ: TALK) to Buy. A report published by Canaccord Genuity on April 03, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for TALK. KeyBanc Capital Markets also rated TALK shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $4.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 09, 2024. Mizuho Initiated an Outperform rating on December 04, 2024, and assigned a price target of $5. Northland Capital initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TALK, as published in its report on November 20, 2024. Barclays also rated the stock as ‘Equal Weight’.

Analysis of Talkspace Inc (TALK)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 25.28%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Talkspace Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 3.74% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and TALK is recording 1.40M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.57%, with a loss of -8.55% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.00, showing growth from the present price of $3.1, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TALK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Talkspace Inc Shares?

The Health Information Services market is dominated by Talkspace Inc (TALK) based in the USA. When comparing Talkspace Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 127.05, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 75.93%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 16.16%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 49.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.