Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX) stock on the rise: An overview

While Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.22%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SNDX rose by 26.40%, with highs and lows ranging from $18.00 to $8.58, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 27.77% in the last 200 days.

On October 16, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SNDX) recommending Buy. Guggenheim also rated SNDX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 04, 2025. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 05, 2025, but set its price target from $43 to $56. Goldman initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for SNDX, as published in its report on July 10, 2025. UBS’s report from October 24, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $37 for SNDX shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc (SNDX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 266.97%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -129.32% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and SNDX is recording an average volume of 2.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.47%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.19%, with a loss of -0.48% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.31, showing growth from the present price of $16.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SNDX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Syndax Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 115.82% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.