Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA) stock analysis: A comprehensive overview

While Strata Critical Medical Inc has underperformed by -4.31%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SRTA fell by -0.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.02 to $2.35, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 7.06% in the last 200 days.

On February 26, 2025, Lake Street started tracking Strata Critical Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SRTA) recommending Buy. A report published by Ladenburg Thalmann on July 18, 2023, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for SRTA. Ladenburg Thalmann also rated SRTA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 17, 2023. Oppenheimer Initiated an Outperform rating on September 28, 2021, and assigned a price target of $14. JP Morgan initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for SRTA, as published in its report on September 09, 2021. Deutsche Bank’s report from September 01, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $15 for SRTA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Strata Critical Medical Inc (SRTA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -34.16%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Strata Critical Medical Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -10.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.39, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and SRTA is recording an average volume of 849.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.29%, with a loss of -17.25% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $9.25, showing growth from the present price of $4.22, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SRTA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Strata Critical Medical Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 29.55%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.84% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.