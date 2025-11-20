Should investors be concerned about Saia Inc (SAIA)?

While Saia Inc has underperformed by -3.15%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SAIA fell by -44.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $587.86 to $229.12, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.59% in the last 200 days.

On September 10, 2025, Susquehanna Upgraded Saia Inc (NASDAQ: SAIA) to Positive. A report published by Stifel on July 24, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for SAIA. Goldman also Upgraded SAIA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $410 on the company’s shares in a report dated June 02, 2025. Stephens April 29, 2025d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal-Weight’ for SAIA, as published in its report on April 29, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from April 28, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $251 for SAIA shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of Saia Inc (SAIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -0.29%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Saia Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 11.92% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SAIA has an average volume of 531.98K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a loss of -11.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $330.26, showing growth from the present price of $253.25, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SAIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Saia Inc Shares?

Trucking giant Saia Inc (SAIA) is based in the USA and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing Saia Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 23.92, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -6.94%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.32%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.20% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.