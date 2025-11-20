Results from Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) show potential

While Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd has overperformed by 1.66%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRDO rose by 111.10%, with highs and lows ranging from $193.50 to $29.09, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 48.85% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) recommending Overweight. TD Cowen Reiterated the rating as Buy on September 04, 2025, but set its price target from $140 to $160. Needham resumed its ‘Buy’ rating for CRDO, as published in its report on September 04, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from June 18, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $95 for CRDO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 273.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 18.75% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.34, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and CRDO is recording an average volume of 5.78M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.46%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.59%, with a loss of -11.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $169.55, showing growth from the present price of $141.88, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRDO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd Shares?

A leading company in the Semiconductors sector, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) is based in the Cayman Islands. When comparing Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 208.68, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 694.29%.

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.63%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 75.93% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.