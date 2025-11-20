Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc WOOF’s stock price falss traction on Wednesday

While Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc has underperformed by -3.48%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, WOOF fell by -27.30%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.29 to $2.28, whereas the simple moving average fell by -12.75% in the last 200 days.

On July 19, 2024, Citigroup Reiterated Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (NASDAQ: WOOF) to Neutral. A report published by BofA Securities on April 02, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for WOOF. Jefferies also rated WOOF shares as ‘Hold’, setting a target price of $3.11 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2023. Robert W. Baird November 30, 2023d the rating to Neutral on November 30, 2023, and set its price target from $8 to $3. Wells Fargo November 29, 2023d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Equal Weight’ for WOOF, as published in its report on November 29, 2023. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc (WOOF)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.31%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -2.48% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.31, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and WOOF is recording an average volume of 3.00M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.66%, with a loss of -8.88% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.75, showing growth from the present price of $2.77, which can serve as yet another indication of whether WOOF is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Petco Health and Wellness Co Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.82%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 54.98% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.