OPTT (Ocean Power Technologies) has impressive results

While Ocean Power Technologies has underperformed by -2.94%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, OPTT fell by -58.63%, with highs and lows ranging from $1.75 to $0.15, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.94% in the last 200 days.

On September 24, 2025, Ladenburg Thalmann started tracking Ocean Power Technologies (AMEX: OPTT) recommending Buy. Ascendiant Capital Markets also rated OPTT shares as ‘Strong Buy’, setting a target price of $5 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated May 09, 2013. UBS Reiterated the rating as Buy on July 17, 2008, but set its price target from $19 to $14. Bear Stearns April 07, 2008d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Underperform’ for OPTT, as published in its report on April 07, 2008. UBS’s report from March 20, 2008 suggests a price prediction of $19 for OPTT shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. B. Riley & Co also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Ocean Power Technologies (OPTT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -9.15%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Ocean Power Technologies’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -105.15% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and OPTT has an average volume of 6.07M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.27%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.11%, with a loss of -6.24% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $1.50, showing growth from the present price of $0.42, which can serve as yet another indication of whether OPTT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Ocean Power Technologies Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.42%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.18% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.