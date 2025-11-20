MSTR underperforms with a -9.82 decrease in share price

While Strategy Inc has underperformed by -9.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MSTR fell by -35.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $543.00 to $189.53, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.84% in the last 200 days.

On November 10, 2025, Monness Crespi & Hardt Upgraded Strategy Inc (NASDAQ: MSTR) to Neutral. A report published by China Renaissance on October 15, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for MSTR. Monness Crespi & Hardt also reiterated MSTR shares as ‘Sell’, quoting a target price of $200 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 15, 2025. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on April 29, 2025, and assigned a price target of $480. Monness Crespi & Hardt April 01, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for MSTR, as published in its report on April 01, 2025. Keefe Bruyette also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Strategy Inc (MSTR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 10.87%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Strategy Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 25.59% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.68, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 12.20M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for MSTR stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.11%, with a loss of -16.97% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $526.08, showing growth from the present price of $186.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MSTR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Strategy Inc Shares?

The USA based company Strategy Inc (MSTR) is one of the biggest names in Software – Application. When comparing Strategy Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 8.67, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 588.29%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.02%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 51.67% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.