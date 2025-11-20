Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)’s stock chart: A technical perspective

While Monday.Com Ltd has underperformed by -2.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNDY fell by -36.75%, with highs and lows ranging from $342.64 to $147.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -39.40% in the last 200 days.

On October 01, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Monday.Com Ltd (NASDAQ: MNDY) recommending Overweight. BofA Securities also Downgraded MNDY shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $205 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 21, 2025. Robert W. Baird August 06, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for MNDY, as published in its report on August 06, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from June 17, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $330 for MNDY shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal-Weight’ rating. DA Davidson also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 26.24%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Monday.Com Ltd’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 5.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.67, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and MNDY is registering an average volume of 1.30M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.88%, with a loss of -6.40% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $234.30, showing growth from the present price of $148.92, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNDY is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Monday.Com Ltd Shares?

A giant in the Software – Application market, Monday.Com Ltd (MNDY) is based in the Israel. When comparing Monday.Com Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 121.46, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 202.13%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.22%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 76.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.