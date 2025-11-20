Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX) did well last session?

While Kyverna Therapeutics Inc has overperformed by 5.11%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KYTX rose by 120.05%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.45 to $1.78, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 117.42% in the last 200 days.

On August 20, 2025, William Blair started tracking Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: KYTX) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on May 27, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for KYTX. UBS also rated KYTX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $13 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 10, 2024. Rodman & Renshaw Initiated an Buy rating on October 09, 2024, and assigned a price target of $16. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Neutral’ rating for KYTX, as published in its report on July 03, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from March 04, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $44 for KYTX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Morgan Stanley also rated the stock as ‘Overweight’.

Analysis of Kyverna Therapeutics Inc (KYTX)

In order to gain a clear picture of Kyverna Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -70.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 5.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 641.04K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for KYTX stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 11.25%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.37%, with a gain of 12.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $24.00, showing growth from the present price of $8.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KYTX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kyverna Therapeutics Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 50.61%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 30.90% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.