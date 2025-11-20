Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA) did well last session?

While Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR has overperformed by 34.37%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KZIA fell by -12.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.05 to $2.86, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 22.94% in the last 200 days.

On February 06, 2025, Maxim Group started tracking Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (NASDAQ: KZIA) recommending Buy. A report published by Maxim Group on October 14, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for KZIA. H.C. Wainwright also rated KZIA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $17 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 05, 2021.

Analysis of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR (KZIA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -98.25%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3028.18% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.35, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and KZIA is recording 227.87K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.77%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.34%, with a gain of 1.84% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.50, showing growth from the present price of $7.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KZIA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Kazia Therapeutics Limited ADR Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 11.52% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.