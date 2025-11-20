Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) stock: A year of ups and downs

While Karman Holdings Inc has overperformed by 3.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, KRMN rose by 102.76%, with highs and lows ranging from $88.82 to $25.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.28% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, Truist started tracking Karman Holdings Inc (NYSE: KRMN) recommending Buy. A report published by Raymond James on September 05, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Strong Buy’ rating for KRMN. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on March 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $40. RBC Capital Mkts initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for KRMN, as published in its report on March 10, 2025. Evercore ISI’s report from March 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $38 for KRMN shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Citigroup also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 43.21%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Karman Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and KRMN is recording an average volume of 1.52M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.70%, with a loss of -10.05% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $83.80, showing growth from the present price of $60.93, which can serve as yet another indication of whether KRMN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Karman Holdings Inc Shares?

Karman Holdings Inc (KRMN) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Aerospace & Defense market. When comparing Karman Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 711.80, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 66.09%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 26.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 55.02% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.