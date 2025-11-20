Is Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST) a threat to investors?

While Twist Bioscience Corp has underperformed by -2.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TWST fell by -45.23%, with highs and lows ranging from $55.33 to $23.30, whereas the simple moving average fell by -25.38% in the last 200 days.

On November 04, 2025, Stephens started tracking Twist Bioscience Corp (NASDAQ: TWST) recommending Overweight. A report published by Wolfe Research on December 13, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TWST. Guggenheim also rated TWST shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $53 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated June 04, 2024. Goldman January 17, 2024d the rating to Buy on January 17, 2024, and set its price target from $25 to $45. Berenberg initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for TWST, as published in its report on September 27, 2023. Scotiabank’s report from January 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $33 for TWST shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Outperform’ rating. Evercore ISI also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Twist Bioscience Corp (TWST)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Twist Bioscience Corp’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.43% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.33, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and TWST has an average volume of 1.72M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.15%, with a loss of -20.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.67, showing growth from the present price of $25.45, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TWST is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Twist Bioscience Corp Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.77%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 118.33% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.