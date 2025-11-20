Is Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM) a good investment opportunity?

While Tandem Diabetes Care Inc has overperformed by 0.16%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TNDM fell by -47.97%, with highs and lows ranging from $38.28 to $9.98, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 3.97% in the last 200 days.

On October 21, 2025, Stifel started tracking Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (NASDAQ: TNDM) recommending Hold. A report published by Oppenheimer on September 08, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for TNDM. Citigroup also Upgraded TNDM shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $10.35 on the company’s shares in a report dated August 12, 2025. Citigroup July 09, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Sell’ for TNDM, as published in its report on July 09, 2025. Truist’s report from June 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $24 for TNDM shares, giving the stock a ‘Hold’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc (TNDM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 2.17%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Tandem Diabetes Care Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -109.73% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.90, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and TNDM is recording an average volume of 2.04M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.30%, with a gain of 3.77% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $21.68, showing growth from the present price of $18.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TNDM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Tandem Diabetes Care Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.01%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 112.41% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.