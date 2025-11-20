Is it possible to buy Clear Secure Inc(YOU) shares at a good price now?

While Clear Secure Inc has underperformed by -2.35%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, YOU rose by 29.44%, with highs and lows ranging from $39.00 to $21.44, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 17.57% in the last 200 days.

On September 16, 2025, DA Davidson started tracking Clear Secure Inc (NYSE: YOU) recommending Buy. A report published by Telsey Advisory Group on August 06, 2025, Reiterated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for YOU. Telsey Advisory Group also reiterated YOU shares as ‘Outperform’, quoting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in a report dated May 02, 2025. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on October 17, 2024, but set its price target from $40 to $45. Wells Fargo December 20, 2023d its ‘Equal Weight’ rating to ‘Underweight’ for YOU, as published in its report on December 20, 2023. Goldman’s report from October 17, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $24 for YOU shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Clear Secure Inc (YOU)

The current dividend for YOU investors is set at $0.50 per share, indicating investors will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 15.51%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Clear Secure Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 130.93% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and YOU is recording an average volume of 1.68M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.50%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.72%, with a loss of -10.54% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $38.11, showing growth from the present price of $34.12, which can serve as yet another indication of whether YOU is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Clear Secure Inc Shares?

Clear Secure Inc (YOU) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Software – Application market. When comparing Clear Secure Inc shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 17.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 16.63%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 9.30%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 98.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.