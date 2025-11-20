Is it possible to buy BioXcel Therapeutics Inc(BTAI) shares at a good price now?

While BioXcel Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -5.43%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTAI fell by -70.91%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.78 to $1.17, whereas the simple moving average fell by -27.12% in the last 200 days.

On February 21, 2024, UBS Downgraded BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: BTAI) to Neutral. A report published by Mizuho on August 15, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for BTAI. Jefferies March 10, 2023d the rating to Hold on March 10, 2023, and set its price target from $20 to $22. Goldman December 01, 2022d its ‘Sell’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BTAI, as published in its report on December 01, 2022. Mizuho’s report from July 07, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $19 for BTAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc (BTAI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -54.21%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of BioXcel Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and BTAI is recording an average volume of 2.38M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.51%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.83%, with a gain of 1.75% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $16.75, showing growth from the present price of $1.74, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze BioXcel Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.85%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.76% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.