Is CompoSecure Inc (CMPO) a threat to investors?

While CompoSecure Inc has underperformed by -1.91%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CMPO rose by 49.57%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.78 to $9.24, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.58% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, JP Morgan Upgraded CompoSecure Inc (NYSE: CMPO) to Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on August 20, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for CMPO. TD Cowen also rated CMPO shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $20 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 18, 2024. BofA Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 10, 2024, and assigned a price target of $9. Lake Street initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for CMPO, as published in its report on June 27, 2024. The Benchmark Company’s report from February 13, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $7 for CMPO shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. JP Morgan also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of CompoSecure Inc (CMPO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -100.00%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of CompoSecure Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and CMPO is recording an average volume of 967.40K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.14%, with a loss of -9.94% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.17, showing growth from the present price of $19.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CMPO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze CompoSecure Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 57.36%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 52.88% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.