Investing in Alumis Inc (ALMS) might be a great opportunity, but the stock is a bit overvalued

While Alumis Inc has overperformed by 2.50%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ALMS fell by -16.41%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.49 to $2.76, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 43.63% in the last 200 days.

On July 25, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Alumis Inc (NASDAQ: ALMS) recommending Overweight. Oppenheimer also rated ALMS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $32 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated January 30, 2025. Robert W. Baird Initiated an Outperform rating on October 31, 2024, and assigned a price target of $25. H.C. Wainwright initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for ALMS, as published in its report on October 17, 2024. Morgan Stanley’s report from July 23, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $36 for ALMS shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Leerink Partners also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alumis Inc (ALMS)

One of the most important indicators of Alumis Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -66.88% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 6.01, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and ALMS is recording 675.56K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.55%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.05%, with a gain of 25.38% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $19.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.57, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ALMS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alumis Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 35.45%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 47.16% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.