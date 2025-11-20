How did Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) fare last session?

While Mirion Technologies Inc has overperformed by 0.71%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MIR rose by 37.71%, with highs and lows ranging from $30.28 to $12.00, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 21.85% in the last 200 days.

On September 26, 2025, JP Morgan started tracking Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) recommending Overweight. A report published by Northland Capital on August 25, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MIR. Robert W. Baird also rated MIR shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 19, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on September 26, 2024, and assigned a price target of $14. Citigroup initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for MIR, as published in its report on May 26, 2023. CJS Securities’s report from March 24, 2022 suggests a price prediction of $13 for MIR shares, giving the stock a ‘Market Outperform’ rating. Goldman also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 7.88%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Mirion Technologies Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.58% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 4.32, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and MIR is recording 5.20M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.89%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.83%, with a loss of -12.14% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $31.29, showing growth from the present price of $24.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MIR is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Mirion Technologies Inc Shares?

The Specialty Industrial Machinery market is dominated by Mirion Technologies Inc (MIR) based in the USA. When comparing Mirion Technologies Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 203.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 117.17%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 6.05%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.46% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.