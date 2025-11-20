How did Celcuity Inc (CELC) fare last session?

While Celcuity Inc has overperformed by 2.87%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CELC rose by 619.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $96.10 to $7.57, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 209.53% in the last 200 days.

On November 18, 2025, Wolfe Research started tracking Celcuity Inc (NASDAQ: CELC) recommending Outperform. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on November 17, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Neutral’ for CELC. Guggenheim also rated CELC shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $110 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 22, 2025. Stifel Initiated an Buy rating on July 01, 2025, and assigned a price target of $30. Leerink Partners initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for CELC, as published in its report on July 22, 2024. Stifel’s report from February 22, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $40 for CELC shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. H.C. Wainwright also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Celcuity Inc (CELC)

In order to gain a clear picture of Celcuity Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -122.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 12.26, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.11M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for CELC stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.48%, with a gain of 10.66% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $103.56, showing growth from the present price of $94.23, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CELC is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Celcuity Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 30.54%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 95.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.