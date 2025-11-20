FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI)’s stock rises to 164.99 per share

While FTAI Aviation Ltd has overperformed by 5.72%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FTAI rose by 14.54%, with highs and lows ranging from $194.36 to $75.06, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 24.56% in the last 200 days.

On May 02, 2025, Stifel Upgraded FTAI Aviation Ltd (NASDAQ: FTAI) to Buy. A report published by Stifel on March 03, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Hold’ for FTAI. Wolfe Research also Upgraded FTAI shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $190 on the company’s shares in a report dated January 10, 2025. BTIG Research Reiterated the rating as Buy on December 31, 2024, but set its price target from $180 to $190. BTIG Research initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for FTAI, as published in its report on August 26, 2024. Stifel’s report from July 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $132 for FTAI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Wolfe Research also rated the stock as ‘Peer Perform’.

Analysis of FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI)

FTAI currently pays a dividend of $1.25 per share, which means investors will get a return regardless of the company’s performance over the next few months. Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 42.10%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of FTAI Aviation Ltd’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 263.05% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 3.27, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.18M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for FTAI stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.24%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.85%, with a gain of 7.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $227.10, showing growth from the present price of $164.99, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FTAI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze FTAI Aviation Ltd Shares?

The USA based company FTAI Aviation Ltd (FTAI) is one of the biggest names in Rental & Leasing Services. When comparing FTAI Aviation Ltd shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 37.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 45.09%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.64%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 94.59% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.