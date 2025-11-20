Flex Ltd (FLEX)’s stock performance: a year in review

While Flex Ltd has overperformed by 1.27%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, FLEX rose by 51.86%, with highs and lows ranging from $67.00 to $25.11, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 23.26% in the last 200 days.

On February 11, 2025, Stifel started tracking Flex Ltd (NASDAQ: FLEX) recommending Buy. A report published by KeyBanc Capital Markets on October 22, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for FLEX. Craig Hallum also Upgraded FLEX shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $39 on the company’s shares in a report dated July 25, 2024. Barclays initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for FLEX, as published in its report on September 07, 2023. JP Morgan’s report from July 05, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $30 for FLEX shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. Credit Suisse also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Flex Ltd (FLEX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 3.96%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Flex Ltd’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 17.45% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.83, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and FLEX is recording an average volume of 3.77M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.40%, with a loss of -7.34% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $75.86, showing growth from the present price of $58.3, which can serve as yet another indication of whether FLEX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Flex Ltd Shares?

Flex Ltd (FLEX) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Electronic Components market. When comparing Flex Ltd shares with other companies under Technology, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 25.73, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -2.11%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.74%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 99.09% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.