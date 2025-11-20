Examining Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX) stock is warranted

While Pliant Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -4.46%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PLRX fell by -88.61%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.80 to $1.10, whereas the simple moving average fell by -14.53% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2025, JP Morgan Downgraded Pliant Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: PLRX) to Underweight. Leerink Partners March 03, 2025d its ‘Outperform’ rating to ‘Market Perform’ for PLRX, as published in its report on March 03, 2025. Wells Fargo’s report from February 10, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $4 for PLRX shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Sector Perform’.

Analysis of Pliant Therapeutics Inc (PLRX)

One of the most important indicators of Pliant Therapeutics Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -64.27% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.93, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and PLRX is recording 758.74K average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.91%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 8.06%, with a loss of -16.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.25, showing growth from the present price of $1.5, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PLRX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Pliant Therapeutics Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 7.26%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 77.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.