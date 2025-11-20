Examining Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT) more closely is necessary

While Editas Medicine Inc has underperformed by -3.82%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EDIT rose by 98.43%, with highs and lows ranging from $4.54 to $0.91, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 9.93% in the last 200 days.

On April 28, 2025, H.C. Wainwright started tracking Editas Medicine Inc (NASDAQ: EDIT) recommending Buy. A report published by JP Morgan on December 16, 2024, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for EDIT. Stifel December 13, 2024d the rating to Hold on December 13, 2024, and set its price target from $11 to $3. Chardan Capital Markets December 13, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for EDIT, as published in its report on December 13, 2024. Wells Fargo’s report from December 11, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for EDIT shares, giving the stock a ‘Equal Weight’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Underperform’.

Analysis of Editas Medicine Inc (EDIT)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 12265.57%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Editas Medicine Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -211.37% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.86, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and EDIT is recording 2.38M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.85%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.01%, with a loss of -6.67% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.91, showing growth from the present price of $2.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EDIT is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Editas Medicine Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 0.57%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 45.43% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.