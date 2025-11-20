Examining Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO) more closely is necessary

While Alto Neuroscience Inc has overperformed by 5.36%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ANRO rose by 267.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $15.18 to $1.60, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 269.78% in the last 200 days.

On November 17, 2025, BTIG Research started tracking Alto Neuroscience Inc (NYSE: ANRO) recommending Buy. A report published by Chardan Capital Markets on September 29, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ANRO. Wedbush also Downgraded ANRO shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $4 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 23, 2024. Wedbush initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ANRO, as published in its report on September 03, 2024. TD Cowen also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Alto Neuroscience Inc (ANRO)

In order to gain a clear picture of Alto Neuroscience Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -45.01% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 15.42, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 1.55M can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ANRO stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 12.80%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 17.16%, with a gain of 9.44% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $30.55, showing growth from the present price of $15.54, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ANRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Alto Neuroscience Inc Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 11.86%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 69.32% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.