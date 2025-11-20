EVgo Inc (EVGO) shows promising results

While EVgo Inc has underperformed by -1.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, EVGO fell by -29.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.15 to $2.19, whereas the simple moving average fell by -19.11% in the last 200 days.

On October 10, 2024, UBS Upgraded EVgo Inc (NASDAQ: EVGO) to Buy. A report published by TD Cowen on October 03, 2024, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for EVGO. JP Morgan also Upgraded EVGO shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 03, 2024. UBS Initiated an Neutral rating on July 22, 2024, and assigned a price target of $4. The Benchmark Company initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for EVGO, as published in its report on June 05, 2024. Cantor Fitzgerald’s report from May 09, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $4 for EVGO shares, giving the stock a ‘Overweight’ rating. RBC Capital Mkts also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of EVgo Inc (EVGO)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 36.67%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of EVgo Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.91, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and EVGO is recording an average volume of 4.02M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.45%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.84%, with a loss of -6.82% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $5.92, showing growth from the present price of $2.87, which can serve as yet another indication of whether EVGO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze EVgo Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.19%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.99% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.