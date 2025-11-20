Did Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) perform well in the last session?

While Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc has overperformed by 0.62%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CBRL fell by -48.01%, with highs and lows ranging from $71.93 to $27.24, whereas the simple moving average fell by -44.07% in the last 200 days.

On October 17, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (NASDAQ: CBRL) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by Truist on March 10, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for CBRL. Piper Sandler also reiterated CBRL shares as ‘Neutral’, quoting a target price of $58 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 05, 2024. Argus August 06, 2024d its ‘Buy’ rating to ‘Hold’ for CBRL, as published in its report on August 06, 2024. CL King’s report from May 17, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $90 for CBRL shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL)

It’s important to note that CBRL shareholders are currently getting $1.00 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -2.95%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 10.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.21, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CBRL is registering an average volume of 1.60M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 4.96%, with a loss of -8.35% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $46.38, showing growth from the present price of $27.48, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CBRL is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc Shares?

A giant in the Restaurants market, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc (CBRL) is based in the USA. When comparing Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc shares with other companies under Consumer Cyclical, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.31, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -63.09%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 1.69%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 105.35% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.