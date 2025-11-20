Delek US Holdings Inc (DK) requires closer examination

While Delek US Holdings Inc has underperformed by -3.03%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, DK rose by 118.16%, with highs and lows ranging from $43.50 to $11.02, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 73.17% in the last 200 days.

On November 11, 2025, TD Cowen Reiterated Delek US Holdings Inc (NYSE: DK) to Hold. A report published by Wells Fargo on October 17, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for DK. Morgan Stanley also Upgraded DK shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $34 on the company’s shares in a report dated October 03, 2025. Wolfe Research September 03, 2025d its ‘Peer Perform’ rating to ‘Outperform’ for DK, as published in its report on September 03, 2025. TD Cowen’s report from August 08, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $15 for DK shares, giving the stock a ‘Sell’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Outperform’.

Analysis of Delek US Holdings Inc (DK)

Investors in Delek US Holdings Inc will get a return regardless of how the company performs over the next quarter since the company’s dividend stands at $1.02 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -5.11%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Delek US Holdings Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -115.95% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and DK is recording 1.97M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.92%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.50%, with a loss of -1.20% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.21, showing growth from the present price of $40.36, which can serve as yet another indication of whether DK is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Delek US Holdings Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 102.79% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.