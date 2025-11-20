Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS) stock on the rise: An overview

While Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc has underperformed by -2.09%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CRVS rose by 66.36%, with highs and lows ranging from $9.55 to $2.54, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 79.12% in the last 200 days.

On October 13, 2025, Barclays started tracking Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRVS) recommending Overweight. A report published by H.C. Wainwright on January 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for CRVS. Oppenheimer also rated CRVS shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $7 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated August 18, 2023. Jefferies Initiated an Buy rating on December 01, 2021, and assigned a price target of $8. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated its ‘Overweight’ rating for CRVS, as published in its report on May 27, 2021. Mizuho’s report from February 10, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $4 for CRVS shares, giving the stock a ‘Neutral’ rating. Mizuho also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRVS)

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -35.82% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 8.29, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and CRVS has an average volume of 886.97K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.31%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.41%, with a gain of 8.80% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $15.33, showing growth from the present price of $8.9, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CRVS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Corvus Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 23.29%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 37.73% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.