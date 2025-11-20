Can you still get a good price for Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA) Shares at this point?

While Protara Therapeutics Inc has underperformed by -0.59%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, TARA rose by 27.08%, with highs and lows ranging from $10.48 to $2.21, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 75.41% in the last 200 days.

On April 16, 2025, Scotiabank started tracking Protara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: TARA) recommending Sector Outperform. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on March 14, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for TARA. Guggenheim also rated TARA shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $22 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated July 10, 2023. H.C. Wainwright Initiated an Buy rating on June 04, 2021, and assigned a price target of $40. Oppenheimer initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for TARA, as published in its report on February 17, 2021. Cowen’s report from October 19, 2020 suggests a price prediction of $50 for TARA shares, giving the stock a ‘Outperform’ rating. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Protara Therapeutics Inc (TARA)

To gain a thorough understanding of Protara Therapeutics Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -49.42% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 13.69, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and TARA is recording an average volume of 480.67K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 8.41%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 12.28%, with a gain of 26.60% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $25.00, showing growth from the present price of $6.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether TARA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Protara Therapeutics Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 10.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.60% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.