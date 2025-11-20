BLSH’s price-to-cash ratio: Is it a good investment at the moment?

Bullish (BLSH)’s stock has witnessed a price hike of 5.77% from the previous close with its current price standing at $38.49. Its current price is -67.38% under its 52-week high of $118.00 and 12.40% more than its 52-week low of $34.24. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -34.28% below the high and +11.96% above the low.

How does Bullish (BLSH) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 12 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 3.67 in simple terms.

Bullish (NYSE: BLSH) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in Bullish (BLSH). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 77.96% of shares. A total of 179 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 17.92% of its stock and 81.33% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025 , it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group, Inc. holding total of 1.44 shares that make 0.00% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 55.21 million.

The securities firm Massachusetts Financial Services Co. holds 1.46 shares of BLSH, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 0.00% , and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 55.84 million.

An overview of Bullish’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests Bullish (BLSH) traded 2,360,408 shares per day, with a moving average of $45.89 and price change of -15.53. With the moving average of $55.09 and a price change of -15.65, about 3,534,015 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days.