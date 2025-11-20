Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) requires closer examination

While Bitcoin Depot Inc has underperformed by -9.24%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BTM rose by 3.09%, with highs and lows ranging from $6.88 to $0.93, whereas the simple moving average fell by -46.72% in the last 200 days.

On November 14, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Bitcoin Depot Inc (NASDAQ: BTM) to Neutral. A report published by Northland Capital on May 16, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for BTM. Northland Capital also rated BTM shares as ‘Market Perform’, setting a target price of $3.50 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2023.

Analysis of Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 20.12%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Bitcoin Depot Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1375.23% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.88, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and BTM is recording 1.50M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 7.54%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 11.76%, with a loss of -33.47% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $3.93, showing growth from the present price of $1.67, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Bitcoin Depot Inc Shares?

The Capital Markets market is dominated by Bitcoin Depot Inc (BTM) based in the USA. When comparing Bitcoin Depot Inc shares with other companies under Financial, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 13.89, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 279.96%.

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 59.96%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 21.94% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.