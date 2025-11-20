B&G Foods, Inc (BGS)’s highs and lows: A closer look at its stock price fluctuations

While B&G Foods, Inc has underperformed by -3.30%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, BGS fell by -36.14%, with highs and lows ranging from $8.10 to $3.67, whereas the simple moving average fell by -13.44% in the last 200 days.

On May 16, 2024, Piper Sandler Upgraded B&G Foods, Inc (NYSE: BGS) to Neutral. A report published by Piper Sandler on October 04, 2023, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underweight’ for BGS. TD Cowen also rated BGS shares as ‘Underperform’, setting a target price of $10 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated September 13, 2023. Piper Sandler June 14, 2022d its ‘Underweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for BGS, as published in its report on June 14, 2022. Piper Sandler’s report from November 05, 2021 suggests a price prediction of $27 for BGS shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. Piper Sandler also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of B&G Foods, Inc (BGS)

It’s important to note that BGS shareholders are currently getting $0.76 per share in dividends, so investors will receive a return regardless of how the company performs. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.72%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

B&G Foods, Inc’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -40.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.30, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and BGS is registering an average volume of 2.57M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.61%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.03%, with a loss of -5.78% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $4.10, showing decline from the present price of $4.4, which can serve as yet another indication of whether BGS is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze B&G Foods, Inc Shares?

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.84%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 68.74% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.