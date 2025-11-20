Astrana Health Inc (ASTH) deserves closer scrutiny

While Astrana Health Inc has overperformed by 3.04%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ASTH fell by -30.13%, with highs and lows ranging from $45.16 to $20.78, whereas the simple moving average fell by -23.67% in the last 200 days.

On April 01, 2025, Barclays started tracking Astrana Health Inc (NASDAQ: ASTH) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by TD Cowen on October 14, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Buy’ rating for ASTH. Truist July 11, 2024d the rating to Buy on July 11, 2024, and set its price target from $44 to $50. Robert W. Baird initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for ASTH, as published in its report on May 30, 2024. Jefferies’s report from February 26, 2024 suggests a price prediction of $50 for ASTH shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. BofA Securities also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Astrana Health Inc (ASTH)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 99.71%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

In order to gain a clear picture of Astrana Health Inc’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 1.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.40, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 401.86K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for ASTH stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.21%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.59%, with a loss of -6.49% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $42.38, showing growth from the present price of $22.03, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ASTH is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Astrana Health Inc Shares?

The USA based company Astrana Health Inc (ASTH) is one of the biggest names in Medical Care Facilities. When comparing Astrana Health Inc shares with other companies under Healthcare, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 115.95, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -97.75%.

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 22.38%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 53.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.