Are Monro Inc (MNRO) shares a good deal now?

While Monro Inc has overperformed by 6.75%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, MNRO fell by -26.69%, with highs and lows ranging from $28.73 to $12.19, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 12.41% in the last 200 days.

On April 04, 2025, Stephens Upgraded Monro Inc (NASDAQ: MNRO) to Overweight. A report published by Wedbush on December 19, 2024, Initiated its previous ‘Outperform’ rating for MNRO. Stephens also rated MNRO shares as ‘Equal-Weight’, setting a target price of $31 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated October 15, 2024. Wells Fargo Initiated an Equal Weight rating on September 07, 2023, and assigned a price target of $35. Wolfe Research initiated its ‘Peer Perform’ rating for MNRO, as published in its report on September 30, 2020. Guggenheim also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Monro Inc (MNRO)

A return on investment can be expected regardless of MNRO’s performance over the next quarter with the dividend set at $1.12 per share. Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -4.14%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

To gain a thorough understanding of Monro Inc’s future performance, several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques can be used, with equity being among the most crucial. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -3.04% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.16, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

It is also very valuable to look at average volume as an indicator of volatility for a stock, and MNRO is recording an average volume of 923.15K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.05%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 6.10%, with a gain of 0.28% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $17.67, showing decline from the present price of $18.18, which can serve as yet another indication of whether MNRO is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Monro Inc Shares?

The number of employees owning shares of the company should also be considered in addition to the fundamentals. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 20.65%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 121.92% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.