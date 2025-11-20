A year in review: Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)’s performance in the last year

While Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc has overperformed by 1.78%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, SUPN rose by 26.38%, with highs and lows ranging from $57.65 to $29.16, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 19.77% in the last 200 days.

On October 09, 2025, Piper Sandler Upgraded Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: SUPN) to Overweight. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 30, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Overweight’ for SUPN. Cantor Fitzgerald also Downgraded SUPN shares as ‘Neutral’, setting a target price of $36 on the company’s shares in a report dated February 19, 2025. Cantor Fitzgerald Initiated an Overweight rating on January 06, 2025, and assigned a price target of $57. Piper Sandler September 11, 2024d its ‘Overweight’ rating to ‘Neutral’ for SUPN, as published in its report on September 11, 2024. Jefferies’s report from January 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $45 for SUPN shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Jefferies also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc (SUPN)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 9.34%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -1.86% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.56, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and SUPN has an average volume of 838.03K. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 3.27%, with a gain of 2.42% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $60.50, showing growth from the present price of $45.7, which can serve as yet another indication of whether SUPN is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc Shares?

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 5.79%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 101.50% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.