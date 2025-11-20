A year in review: Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM)’s performance in the last year

While Amentum Holdings Inc has overperformed by 17.12%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, AMTM rose by 21.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $26.62 to $16.01, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 15.30% in the last 200 days.

On November 19, 2025, UBS started tracking Amentum Holdings Inc (NYSE: AMTM) recommending Neutral. A report published by JP Morgan on October 09, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Neutral’ rating for AMTM. Cantor Fitzgerald also Upgraded AMTM shares as ‘Overweight’, setting a target price of $35 on the company’s shares in a report dated September 25, 2025. BofA Securities Initiated an Neutral rating on June 10, 2025, and assigned a price target of $24. Citizens JMP initiated its ‘Mkt Outperform’ rating for AMTM, as published in its report on May 12, 2025. Morgan Stanley’s report from April 16, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $19 for AMTM shares, giving the stock a ‘Underweight’ rating. BTIG Research also rated the stock as ‘Buy’.

Analysis of Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 66.25%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of Amentum Holdings Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 2.20% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.58, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and AMTM is recording an average volume of 1.51M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 4.52%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.39%, with a gain of 11.15% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $28.18, showing growth from the present price of $25.52, which can serve as yet another indication of whether AMTM is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Amentum Holdings Inc Shares?

Amentum Holdings Inc (AMTM) is based in the USA and is one of the most prominent companies operating in the Specialty Business Services market. When comparing Amentum Holdings Inc shares with other companies under Industrials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 119.36, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 139.13%.

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 19.07%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 63.75% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.