A stock that deserves closer examination: Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

While Century Aluminum Co has overperformed by 2.70%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, CENX rose by 53.35%, with highs and lows ranging from $34.51 to $13.05, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 29.26% in the last 200 days.

On October 08, 2025, Wells Fargo started tracking Century Aluminum Co (NASDAQ: CENX) recommending Overweight. A report published by BMO Capital Markets on February 24, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Outperform’ for CENX. Wolfe Research also Upgraded CENX shares as ‘Outperform’, setting a target price of $27 on the company’s shares in a report dated December 03, 2024. B. Riley Securities January 09, 2024d the rating to Buy on January 09, 2024, and set its price target from $10 to $14. Wolfe Research December 18, 2023d its ‘Underperform’ rating to ‘Peer Perform’ for CENX, as published in its report on December 18, 2023. Wolfe Research’s report from July 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $6 for CENX shares, giving the stock a ‘Underperform’ rating. B. Riley Securities also rated the stock as ‘Neutral’.

Analysis of Century Aluminum Co (CENX)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 17.27%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

Century Aluminum Co’s future performance can be predicted by a variety of well-rounded types of analysis and research, with equity being one of the most crucial ones. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 12.22% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.79, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can be an extremely valuable indicator of volatility, and CENX is registering an average volume of 2.17M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.72%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.13%, with a loss of -5.51% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $36.00, showing growth from the present price of $27.94, which can serve as yet another indication of whether CENX is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Century Aluminum Co Shares?

A giant in the Aluminum market, Century Aluminum Co (CENX) is based in the USA. When comparing Century Aluminum Co shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 34.99, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of -68.79%.

Besides checking the fundamentals, you should also know how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 40.14%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 61.31% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.