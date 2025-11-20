A closer look at PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB) is warranted

While PDS Biotechnology Corporation has underperformed by -4.93%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, PDSB fell by -53.99%, with highs and lows ranging from $2.46 to $0.76, whereas the simple moving average fell by -38.57% in the last 200 days.

On November 01, 2022, B. Riley Securities started tracking PDS Biotechnology Corporation (NASDAQ: PDSB) recommending Buy. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on June 28, 2021, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for PDSB. H.C. Wainwright also Upgraded PDSB shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $6 on the company’s shares in a report dated November 10, 2020. Alliance Global Partners Initiated an Buy rating on May 27, 2020, and assigned a price target of $4. Noble Capital Markets initiated its ‘Outperform’ rating for PDSB, as published in its report on March 09, 2020. Chardan Capital Markets’s report from October 24, 2019 suggests a price prediction of $10 for PDSB shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating.

Analysis of PDS Biotechnology Corporation (PDSB)

In order to gain a clear picture of PDS Biotechnology Corporation’s future performance, a variety of well-rounded analysis and research techniques can be applied, with equity being the most critical. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -221.81% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 2.09, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

An average volume of 780.72K can be a very valuable indicator of volatility for PDSB stock. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.58%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 9.72%, with a loss of -22.18% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.17, showing growth from the present price of $0.75, which can serve as yet another indication of whether PDSB is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze PDS Biotechnology Corporation Shares?

In addition to the fundamentals, you should also consider how many employees own shares in the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 3.00%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 10.30% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.