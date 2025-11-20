A closer look at New Gold Inc (NGD)’s stock price trends

While New Gold Inc has overperformed by 2.01%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, NGD rose by 185.89%, with highs and lows ranging from $7.75 to $2.43, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 46.12% in the last 200 days.

On June 30, 2025, Raymond James started tracking New Gold Inc (AMEX: NGD) recommending Mkt Perform. A report published by BofA Securities on March 26, 2025, Upgraded its rating to ‘Buy’ for NGD. Scotiabank May 21, 2024d its ‘Sector Perform’ rating to ‘Sector Outperform’ for NGD, as published in its report on May 21, 2024. Scotiabank’s report from March 03, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $1.25 for NGD shares, giving the stock a ‘Sector Perform’ rating. TD Securities also rated the stock as ‘Reduce’.

Analysis of New Gold Inc (NGD)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 83.91%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

New Gold Inc’s future performance can be determined with the help of several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques, with equity being one of the most influential. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of 22.29% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 0.48, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

The average volume for any stock is also a very valuable indicator of volatility, and NGD has an average volume of 20.06M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 5.59%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 5.85%, with a loss of -6.46% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $8.53, showing growth from the present price of $7.09, which can serve as yet another indication of whether NGD is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze New Gold Inc Shares?

Gold giant New Gold Inc (NGD) is based in the Canada and is one of the largest companies in the market. When comparing New Gold Inc shares with other companies under Basic Materials, the P/E value is an influential factor to note. This is because it represents an indication of the future growth of the company in terms of investors’ expectations. Ultimately, the value of the latter should demonstrate steady, rapid growth, which is an accurate measure of the company’s progress. In addition to the value of 22.70, there is a growth in quarterly earnings of 274.79%.

In addition to analyzing the fundamentals, it is also important to look at how many company employees own stock. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.58%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 58.65% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.