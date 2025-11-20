A closer look at ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)’s stock price trends

While ACV Auctions Inc has overperformed by 1.53%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, ACVA fell by -69.26%, with highs and lows ranging from $23.46 to $4.95, whereas the simple moving average fell by -51.19% in the last 200 days.

On November 12, 2025, Barclays started tracking ACV Auctions Inc (NYSE: ACVA) recommending Equal Weight. A report published by BofA Securities on November 06, 2025, Downgraded its rating to ‘Underperform’ for ACVA. Needham Reiterated the rating as Buy on August 12, 2025, but set its price target from $25 to $16. Piper Sandler March 20, 2025d its ‘Neutral’ rating to ‘Overweight’ for ACVA, as published in its report on March 20, 2025. BofA Securities’s report from March 12, 2025 suggests a price prediction of $20 for ACVA shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. Stephens also rated the stock as ‘Equal-Weight’.

Analysis of ACV Auctions Inc (ACVA)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter increase in sales is 16.48%, showing a positive trend in the upcoming months.

There are several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques that can be used to gain a clear view of ACV Auctions Inc’s future performance, with equity being one of the most critical indicators. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -16.33% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 1.62, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

As an indicator of volatility for any stock, average volume can also be very valuable, and ACVA is recording an average volume of 3.94M. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 6.42%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 7.01%, with a gain of 20.95% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $10.17, showing growth from the present price of $6.64, which can serve as yet another indication of whether ACVA is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze ACV Auctions Inc Shares?

Apart from looking at the fundamentals, you should also pay attention to the number of company employees who own shares. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 4.46%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 100.96% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.