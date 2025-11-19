What was Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)’s performance in the last session?

While Rigetti Computing Inc has overperformed by 4.13%, investors are advised to look at stock chart patterns for technical insight. Within its last year performance, RGTI rose by 68.48%, with highs and lows ranging from $58.15 to $1.28, whereas the simple moving average jumped by 45.73% in the last 200 days.

On November 03, 2025, B. Riley Securities Downgraded Rigetti Computing Inc (NASDAQ: RGTI) to Neutral. A report published by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 02, 2025, Initiated its previous ‘Overweight’ rating for RGTI. Craig Hallum also rated RGTI shares as ‘Buy’, setting a target price of $12 on the company’s shares in an initiating report dated December 20, 2024. B. Riley Securities Initiated an Buy rating on July 25, 2024, and assigned a price target of $3. Alliance Global Partners initiated its ‘Buy’ rating for RGTI, as published in its report on March 01, 2024. The Benchmark Company’s report from August 11, 2023 suggests a price prediction of $4 for RGTI shares, giving the stock a ‘Buy’ rating. The Benchmark Company also rated the stock as ‘Hold’.

Analysis of Rigetti Computing Inc (RGTI)

Further, the quarter-over-quarter decrease in sales is -18.12%, showing a negative trend in the upcoming months.

One of the most important indicators of Rigetti Computing Inc’s future performance is equity, which can be evaluated using several well-rounded types of analysis and research techniques. The goal here is to ensure that your current return on equity of -141.90% is sufficient for you to turn a profit off your investment. Taking into account the quick ratio of the company, currently set at 39.22, you can see that the company can cover any debts it may have, which can easily be seen in the annual report of the company.

For any stock, average volume can also provide valuable insight into volatility, and RGTI is recording 80.56M average volume. On a monthly basis, the volatility of the stock is set at 10.68%, whereas on a weekly basis, it is put at 10.54%, with a loss of -18.12% over the past seven days. Furthermore, long-term investors anticipate a median target price of $40.50, showing growth from the present price of $25.71, which can serve as yet another indication of whether RGTI is worth investing in or should be passed over.

How Do You Analyze Rigetti Computing Inc Shares?

Along with the fundamentals, it is also important to consider how many employees own shares of the company. This is because the values should be in line with investors’ expectations. As such, the current holdings of company stock inside the company are set at 2.08%. This can enable you to see the extent to which executives own the company’s stock. As opposed to executive stock, institutional ownership accounts for 50.14% of the company’s shares, contributing to an indication of company value, since large shareholders may signify strength within the organization.