What is UAMY’s price-to-sales ratio telling us about the company’s value?

In the current trading session, United States Antimony Corp’s (UAMY) stock is trading at the price of $7.09, a gain of 0.21% over last night’s close. So, the stock is trading at a price that is -64.00% less than its 52-week high of $19.71 and 1123.06% better than its 52-week low of $0.58. Based on the past 30-day period, the stock price is -48.88% below the high and +13.39% above the low.

The 200-day Simple moving average is often placed more emphasis on by traders because of daily price changes. Investors will use the SMA-200 in different situations in trading activity as a key indicator to determine their support and resistance levels, and at the moment, UAMY’s SMA-200 is $4.27.

It is also essential to consider UAMY stock ratios like the price-to-sales ratio, which is 30.02 for the last year.UAMY’s price to book ratio for the most recent quarter was 12.88, resulting in an 50.67 price to cash per share for the period.

How does United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) stock rate among analysts? Buy, sell, or hold?

The key to trading is to concentrate on the future rather than on the past. During uncertain times, it can be hard to make decisions. The analysts who understand how a market works are usually the most accurate at forecasting its future. Currently, there are 4 brokerage firms that recommend the stock as a Moderate Buy. The ratings are commonly aggregated into a single number between 1 and 5. Buy or strong buy is scored 5, outperform is scored 4, hold is scored 3, underperform is scored 2 and strong sell is 1. Using a scale of 1-5, the current average recommendation is 4.50 in simple terms.

United States Antimony Corp (UAMY): Earnings History

If we examine United States Antimony Corp’s recent earnings history, in the last quarter ended on 9/30/2025, it posted adjusted earnings per share of -$0.04, beating the consensus of $0.01. In other words, it topped the consensus by -$0.06, resulting in a -383.73% surprise. In the 3 months period before the previous quarter which was closed on 9/30/2025, the stock recorded adjusted earnings per share of -$0.04 in contrast with the Outlook of $0.01. That was a difference of -$0.06 and a surprise of -383.73%.

United States Antimony Corp (AMEX: UAMY) Ownership Details

I will give a breakdown of the key shareholders in United States Antimony Corp (UAMY). Recent figures show that the company’s insiders hold 13.47% of shares. A total of 209 institutional investors hold shares in the company, making 35.87% of its stock and 41.45% of its float.

Sep 30, 2025, it was reported that the Company’s largest institutional holder is Blackrock Inc. holding total of 7.22 shares that make 5.16% of the company’s total number of shares and are currently priced at 51.22 million.

The securities firm State Street Corporation holds 5.87 shares of UAMY, making it the second largest institutional shareholder. Taking this into account, the holding percentage comes to 4.20%, and the holding percentage of shares is valued at 41.65 million.

An overview of United States Antimony Corp’s technicals

In order to learn about trade movements and investor behavior, it is best to analyze the short, medium, and long term technical indicators along with the average volume of a stock. A 20-day average of the stock’s daily volume suggests United States Antimony Corp (UAMY) traded 14,504,094 shares per day, with a moving average of $8.10 and price change of -6.03. With the moving average of $8.56 and a price change of +2.37, about 16,984,350 shares changed hands on average over the past 50 days. Finally, UAMY’s 100-day average volume is 11,438,652 shares, alongside a moving average of $6.12 and a price change of +4.90.